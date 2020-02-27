Play

Weaver allowed four runs on two hits and two walks while striking out two in Wednesday's spring game against Oakland.

Weaver, who missed nearly four months in 2019 with a forearm strain, and manager Torey Lovullo accentuated the positive despite the results. The right-hander's command was not pinpoint, but he cited normal velocity and getting his work in. Weaver is expected to be part of the rotation to start the season.

