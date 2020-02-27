Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Lit up in debut
Weaver allowed four runs on two hits and two walks while striking out two in Wednesday's spring game against Oakland.
Weaver, who missed nearly four months in 2019 with a forearm strain, and manager Torey Lovullo accentuated the positive despite the results. The right-hander's command was not pinpoint, but he cited normal velocity and getting his work in. Weaver is expected to be part of the rotation to start the season.
