Weaver has focused on consistency of mechanics and reclaiming the slider he lost last season, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. "It's a monumental pitch," Weaver said. "In 2019, I had that. I had that consistently. I felt confident throwing that for strikes. For me, it was just easier to pitch. It opens up the fastball/changeup."

In 2019, Weaver carved up lineups with four pitches and posted a 2.94 ERA over 12 starts in a season shortened by arm problems. His career took a sideways turn in 2020, when the ERA ballooned to 6.58, and the righty was reduced to throwing fastballs and changeups. Weaver is expected to take up a spot in the rotation in 2021.