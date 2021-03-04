Weaver allowed two hits over two scoreless innings in Wednesday's spring start against the Indians.

Weaver got off to a rocky start, permitting singles to the first two batters, but he got a double-play grounder and retired the final five batters faced. The right-hander's bid for a bounce-back season got off to a promising start, but bigger challenges are down the road when he extends his innings and faces orders a second or third time. That was an issue for him in 2020 when he had a 6.58 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over 12 starts.