Weaver (1-7) took the loss Sunday against the Mariners, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks across five innings. He struck out three.

After allowing single runs in the first and second, Weaver settled in to finish his outing with three scoreless frames. Unfortunately for the right-hander, the Arizona offense struggled to give him much run support as he took his seventh loss. Weaver has dropped each of his last four decisions and now has a 6.70 ERA on the season. He will look to pick up his first win since Aug. 18 when he takes the hill Friday in Houston.