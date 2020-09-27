Weaver (1-9) allowed five runs (four earned) over five innings and took the loss against Colorado on Saturday. He gave up seven runs and struck out six.

Weaver picked up an MLB-high ninth loss in a forgettable season for the right-hander. There were some good starts among Weaver's 12 outings, and he didn't miss a start after the arm troubles that dogged him in 2019. However, there was a lot of "frustration," he told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. The two pitches that made Weaver so effective before his season was shut down last season -- the cutter and the curveball -- were nearly absent Saturday as they were most of the season. "Bluntly, those pitches have to be thrown," Weaver said. "It's an advantage to me, just like any other pitcher who can land three to four pitches through the course of a game." That will be a focus for the 27-year-old during the offseason.