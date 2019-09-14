Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Makes rehab start
Weaver (elbow) allowed one hit and struck out one over two scoreless innings for High-A Visalia on Friday.
Weaver threw 28 pitches (19 strikes) for the Rawhide, who took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series against Lake Elsinore. For Weaver, this is the last chance to pitch in a competitive game environment before rejoining the Diamondbacks roster.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Should return this season•
-
Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Throws another simulation•
-
Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Completes simulated game•
-
Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Sim game set•
-
Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Bullpen scheduled for Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Bullpen delayed•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 26 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...