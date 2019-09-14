Weaver (elbow) allowed one hit and struck out one over two scoreless innings for High-A Visalia on Friday.

Weaver threw 28 pitches (19 strikes) for the Rawhide, who took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series against Lake Elsinore. For Weaver, this is the last chance to pitch in a competitive game environment before rejoining the Diamondbacks roster.