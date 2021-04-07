Weaver tossed 5.2 innings against Colorado on Tuesday, allowing three runs on four hits and no walks while striking out three. He did not factor in the decision.

On the plus side, Weaver did not walk a batter and allowed only four hits. However, three of those hits left the park, leaving the right-hander with only a moderately successful outing. The fact that Weaver hung around 5.2 frames in the altitude of Colorado helps provide some optimism moving forward, though the veteran's eight homers allowed this spring suggests that the long ball may be a problem this season no matter where he pitches. Weaver will try to keep more balls in the park Sunday when he faces Cincinnati at home in his next scheduled start.