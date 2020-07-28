Weaver (0-1) gave up six earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six in 3.1 innings Monday against the Padres. He took the loss.

He needed 79 pitches (49 strikes) and couldn't even get out of the fourth inning. There are some positives to take away: he is basically fully built up and had the swing-and-miss stuff working. However, Weaver will need to be more efficient with his pitches in a tough home start against the Dodgers on Saturday.