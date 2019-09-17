Weaver (elbow) threw a bullpen session Tuesday and could return from the 60-day injured list within the next few days, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Weaver looked sharp in his last rehab start Friday for High-A Visalia, and following a successful bullpen Tuesday, Arizona believes he's ready for major-league action. The Diamondbacks could reinstate the right-hander from the IL later this week.