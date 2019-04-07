Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: No-decision against Boston
Weaver didn't factor into the decision Saturday, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks over five innings while striking out four in a 5-4 win over the Red Sox.
The right-hander was in line for his first win of the season before Yoshihisa Hirano and Archie Bradley combined to give up the tying run in the seventh inning. Weaver was far from sharp, throwing 53 of 84 pitches for strikes and starting less than half the batters he faced (10 of 21) off with first-pitch strikes, but the performance was still an improvement on his last time out. He'll look to take another step forward Friday, at home against the Padres.
