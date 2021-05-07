Manager Torey Lovullo and his staff are having discussions about the next steps for Weaver after a rough outing Wednesday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. "We're right in the middle of that conversation," Lovullo said. "We're trying to make the best decisions moving forward to help this team win baseball games every single night."

Weaver allowed six runs in four innings Wednesday, pumping up his ERA to 6.07 after six starts. Following the game, the manager was not ready to give up on the right-hander, which is prudent given that Arizona is down a couple of starters -- Taylor Widener (groin) and Merrill Kelly (undisclosed). Weaver lines up to start Monday at home against the Marlins, the team he faced Wednesday.