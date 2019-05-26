Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Nursing forearm tightness
Weaver left Sunday's game against San Francisco due to right forearm tightness, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Weaver is likely headed for further testing to determine whether he'll require a trip to the 10-day injured list. If he's forced to miss time, Zack Godley, who was recently shifted from the starting rotation to the bullpen, could be a candidate to fill in.
