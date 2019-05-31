Weaver has been diagnosed with a mild flexor pronator strain and a minor UCL sprain, and he'll be "treated conservatively," Richard Morin of The Arizona Republic reports.

The fact that Weaver has opted for conservative treatment means he won't be going under the knife, though the Diamondbacks also haven't released a timetable for when he could resume throwing. The team should reveal more information once the right-hander is cleared to begin a throwing program.