Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Pitches into, out of trouble
Weaver allowed one run on six hits while striking out three over 3.1 innings Saturday against the Royals.
Weaver walked the line Saturday, putting runners in scoring position in each of the first three innings. He was able to avoid significant damage, which is a skill all pitchers need. "That was a big part of last year," Weaver told Steve Gilbert of MLB.com. "Sometimes those innings would get away from me. Today was a huge step in controlling the situation, throwing some good pitches and letting that defense work a little bit. So, there was a huge plus in that." The right-hander, who is penciled into the rotation, has allowed two runs on eight hits in 6.1 spring innings.
