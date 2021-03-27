Weaver felt good about his strong finish to Thursday's outing in which he allowed seven runs and three home runs in 5.1 innings, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Weaver gave up most of the damage in the first two innings before retiring 11 of 12 batters to end his outing. The right-hander may have been encouraged by the finish, but manager Torey Lovullo was less optimistic and expressed concern about the eight home runs allowed this spring. "I think the bottom line is when you're making middle-third mistakes to big league hitters, they're going to put a good swing on the ball. It's the type of contact we want to avoid," Lovullo said. "The bottom line is he has to do a better job of pitching to the edges to avoid the long ball." Weaver logged an 8.59 ERA over 14.2 innings but had an encouraging 17 strikeouts and just three walks.