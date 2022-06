Weaver allowed one run on three hits while striking out three over four innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

Weaver tossed 60 pitches (40 strikes) in his second rehab start. His promising outing came on a night when the parent club endured a rough start by Tyler Gilbert, who was filling in for injured No. 5 Humberto Castellanos (elbow/forearm). Gilbert was chased after 1.2 innings (seven runs, two home runs) and leaves manager Torey Lovullo considering multiple options for Sunday's start against the Phillies. As Lovullo described it to Steve Gilbert of MLB.com, the No. 5 starter situation is "fluid." The managerial staff will discuss a number of internal options, of which Weaver is one.