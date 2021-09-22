Weaver (3-6) took the loss in Tuesday's 6-1 defeat to Atlanta, allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits with seven strikeouts in 6.2 innings.

Weaver pitched well Tuesday but fell victim to the long ball, permitting all five runs on three Atlanta home runs. The quality start is the 28-year-old's third in his last six turns, a stretch that's seen Weaver allow no more than three earned runs in any outing and lower his ERA from 6.07 to 4.38. He's currently slated to face San Francisco on Tuesday for his next turn in the rotation.