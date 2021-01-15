Weaver signed a one-year, $1.95 million contract with the Diamondbacks on Friday to avoid arbitration, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
The 27-year-old had a 6.58 ERA and 1-9 record to lead MLB in losses last season, but he's now officially under contract for 2021. Weaver should have a tentative spot in the rotation to start spring training, but Arizona hope he can return to the form that delivered a 2.94 ERA in 2019.
