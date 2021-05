Weaver will remain in the rotation and is expected to start Monday at home against the Marlins, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo had discussions on the best path forward for Weaver, who has a 9.00 ERA and allowed 25 hits and 10 walks over the last four starts (17 innings). That doesn't mean he's out of the woods yet. The Diamondbacks have Jon Duplantier, who is currently on the taxi squad while the team is on the road, and he's stretched out 70 pitches.