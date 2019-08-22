Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Scheduled for bullpen Friday
Weaver (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Friday, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.
If all goes well for Weaver on Friday, manager Torey Lovullo said the next step for the right-hander is throwing to live batters. Weaver has been on the injured list since late May.
