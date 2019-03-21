Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Scratched Wednesday
Weaver was scratched from Wednesday's start because he was not feeling well, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
It took an illness to slow down Weaver, who's posted a 1.59 ERA over 11.1 spring innings. Taylor Widener filled in for Weaver and threw three perfect innings.
