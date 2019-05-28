Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Seeking second opinion
Weaver has been diagnosed with a right forearm strain and will seek a second opinion, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Weaver was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday after leaving Sunday's start with a forearm injury. It remains to be seen how much time he'll miss while on the shelf, but he's headed for a second opinion to determine the next step in his recovery process. Manager Torey Lovullo is "very hopeful" that Weaver will be able to avoid a surgical procedure of any sort, per Piecoro.
