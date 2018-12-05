Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Sent to Arizona

The Cardinals traded Weaver, Carson Kelly, Andy Young and a 2019 Competitive Balance Round B draft pick to Arizona in exchange for Paul Goldschmidt on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Weaver started 25 games in 2018, but he was moved to a bullpen role a couple times throughout the season and wound up pitching in just two outings across the last four weeks of September. He finished the campaign with a 4.95 ERA and 1.50 WHIP to go along with an 8.0 K/9, which was noticeably down from his 10.7 mark the previous year. Looking ahead, the 25-year-old should have a place in Arizona's rotation, especially following the departures of Patrick Corbin and Clay Buchholz. Weaver will be under team control for the next five years after making his debut with St. Louis in 2016.