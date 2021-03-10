Weaver allowed four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four over three innings in Tuesday's game against the Rockies.

Weaver was pleased with his breaking pitches but was unable to locate his fastball, which resulted in three home runs during his second spring outing, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. He ran his pitch count up to 54 (33 strikes) and pitched behind for much of the game. The right-hander eventually abandoned the windup in favor of pitching from the stretch.