Weaver allowed four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four over three innings in Tuesday's game against the Rockies.
Weaver was pleased with his breaking pitches but was unable to locate his fastball, which resulted in three home runs during his second spring outing, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. He ran his pitch count up to 54 (33 strikes) and pitched behind for much of the game. The right-hander eventually abandoned the windup in favor of pitching from the stretch.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Looks sharp Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Looking to rediscover slider•
-
Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Reaches deal with Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Loss leader in MLB•
-
Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Takes eighth loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Loses fourth straight decision•