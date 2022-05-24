Weaver (elbow) will throw two innings and 30 pitches in an extended spring training game Tuesday, Jack Magruder of the Associated Press reports.
Weaver managed to throw only 0.2 innings prior to hitting the injured list on April 10. He is slated to return to a bullpen role but will still likely need at least a couple rehab appearances prior to being activated.
