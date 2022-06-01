Weaver (elbow) is scheduled to throw three innings and 45 pitches in a rehab outing for Triple-A Reno on Thursday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
The Diamondbacks had talked about Weaver eventually returning as a reliever, but the projected length of Thursday's outing suggests the right-hander will be built up to leave options open.
