Weaver retired all six batters faced and struck out one over two innings as the opener in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Padres.

Weaver made a successful nut brief return from an elbow injury that sidelined him since late May. The right-hander needed just 19 pitches (13 strikes) to dispatch the Padres' top six hitters and averaged 95 mph on his fastball. "He can check the box that he got back on the mound and was healthy for the last month of the season," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "I think it'll get him ready for a healthy 2020." Lovullo said the club has not yet determined if Weaver will pitch again in the final week of the season.