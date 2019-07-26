Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Shifts to 60-day IL
Weaver (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday.
This move is simply procedural, as Weaver has already been on the shelf for 60 days. The right-hander is set to receive a follow-up MRI this week, after which a more concrete timetable for his return will hopefully emerge. To replace Weaver on the 40-man roster, Yasmany Tomas had his contract selected from Triple-A Reno.
