Weaver (1-5) allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out six over three innings in a loss to the Giants on Saturday.

Four of the eight hits Weaver allowed were doubles, allowing the Giants to slug their way around his pitching. The 27-year-old now has an unsightly 8.23 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 34 strikeouts in 27.1 innings across seven starts this season. Weaver will try to get back on track next Saturday in his third straight game versus the Giants.