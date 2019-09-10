Weaver (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday and there is a "strong chance" he is able to return before the end of the season, according to general manager Torey Lovullo, Bill Ladson of MLB.com reports.

Depending how he feels after Tuesday's session, the next step could be a simulated game or an appearance for a minor-league affiliate in a postseason game. Lovullo prefaced his comments by saying he is going to remain as optimistic as possible, but he noted that the ball has been coming out of Weaver's hand very well.