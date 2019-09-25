Weaver is healthy but was shut down for the season Wednesday, Jack Magruder of the Associated Press reports.

Weaver returned from a lengthy absence due to an elbow injury to make just one two-inning appearance Saturday. There's time for him to pitch again, and he's reportedly healthy enough to do so, but the Diamondbacks have little reason to push him with the playoffs out of reach. Another healthy appearance could have helped fantasy owners assess Weaver's status heading into next season, but he'll instead enter the offseason as something of a mystery. His 2.94 ERA, 26.5 percent strikeout rate and 5.4 percent walk rate all represent significant steps forward from last season, but that came over a small, 12-start sample.