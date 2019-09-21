Play

Weaver (elbow) will start Saturday's game against the Padres, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Weaver has been shut down with an elbow strain since the end of May, but after making his final rehab start a week ago, he'll take the mound for the big-league club Saturday. He owns a 3.03 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with a 68:14 K:BB over 62.1 innings this season in the big leagues.

More News
Our Latest Stories