Weaver (2-1) allowed one run on six hits with seven strikeouts and one walk across 6.1 innings during a victory against the Pirates on Tuesday.

Since an average at best start to the year, Weaver owns a 1.53 ERA in his last three outings. During that stretch, he also has 24 strikeouts in 17.2 innings. Overall, he is 2-1 with a 3.33 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 31 punchouts in 27 frames. His next start will be home against the Cubs on Sunday.