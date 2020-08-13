Weaver allowed four runs on six hits and one walk over 3.1 innings during Wednesday's win over the Rockies. He had three strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The 27-year-old gave up only one run through the first three frames, but his afternoon ended during the fourth inning as he was pegged for three runs. Weaver has an 11.85 ERA and 2.12 WHIP through 13.2 innings (four starts), and he lines up to pitch against the A's early next week, assuming he retains his spot in the rotation.