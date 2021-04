Weaver allowed three runs on five hits while walking three and striking out four over four innings in Thursday's win over the Rockies.

The righty had command issues all evening which consequently was the reason he was pulled after four innings. The 27-year-old threw 54 of his 85 pitches for strikes and had multiple long innings against the Rockies lineup. Weaver now has a abysmal 4.91 ERA on the year.