Weaver allowed seven runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out eight over 5.1 innings in Thursday's spring game against Kansas City.

After a promising Cactus League debut, Weaver has been less-than impressive during his three subsequent outings and sports an 8.59 spring ERA. The right-hander surrendered three more home runs Thursday and has given up eight homers, four doubles and one triple and over 14.2 spring innings. The strikeout potential makes him attractive, but Weaver may bring a lot of baggage.