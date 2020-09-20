Weaver (1-8) allowed three earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five across 5.1 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Astros.

Weaver pitched well through five innings, allowing only one run on one hit and a walk. However, he was battered around when he took the mound in the sixth inning, allowing hits to four of the five batters he faced. Weaver now owns a 6.51 ERA and 49:18 K:BB across 47 frames this season. He's in line to take his final turn through the rotation next Saturday against Colorado.