Weaver (1-3) allowed six runs on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts in four innings in a loss to Miami on Wednesday.

Weaver struggled early on, as he allowed a pair of runs in the first inning. In the second, he gave up an RBI triple to Miguel Rojas and a three-run home run to Adam Duvall. It's been a difficult start to the season for Weaver, who owns a 6.07 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 29:11 K:BB across 29.2 innings. He's also given up six home runs across six starts, which likely plays a big part in his poor numbers. The right-hander is projected for a rematch with Miami next week.