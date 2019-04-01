Weaver allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks in 4.1 innings of work in Sunday's loss to the Dodgers. He struck out three and took the no-decision.

Weaver was a main piece of the trade that sent Paul Goldschmidt to the Cardinals, so this wasn't exactly the team debut that Arizona was hoping for. He got in trouble right off the bat, allowing three runs in the first and later a Cody Bellinger homer in the third. The 6-foot-2 righty will look to reverse his rough outing next weekend against San Diego.