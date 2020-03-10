Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said the team will be "cognizant" of Weaver's workload early in the season, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Weaver was limited to 64.1 innings in the majors last season due to forearm tightness and has never logged more than 140.1 in any season during his professional career. "We want to see his career thrive, not just his 2020 thrive," Hazen said. "So we're going to be mindful of it." That means Weaver's pitch counts could be restricted early in the season, and Hazen mentioned inserting a sixth starter as well as building in extra rest. The general manager added that the club has no plans to shut him down due to an artificial innings limit.