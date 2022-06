Weaver (elbow) will throw a bullpen Friday then be evaluated for a potential start Sunday against the Phillies, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Weaver's coming off a promising four-inning rehab start at Triple-A Reno on Tuesday and lines up nicely for Sunday. "Everything was very good," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said, acknowledging that Weaver is being considered for Sunday's start. "Stuff was good. There was high velocity. I think he was pitching at 92-93 (mph) and was ticking up every now and then." Weaver's status for Sunday should become clearer following a review of his performance Friday.