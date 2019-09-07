Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Throws another simulation
Weaver (elbow) threw his second simulated game of the week Friday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Weaver threw 30 pitches over two innings and will make at least one more appearance, either in simulation or the minors, before coming off the injured list. Weaver has been on the shelf since late May, but with Arizona hunting for the playoffs, all hands (and arms) are being prepared. "If it were a September where we're out of it, maybe we see what it looks like here," manager Torey Lovullo said. "Everything that we're doing right now matters."
