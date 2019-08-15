Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Throws bullpen session
Weaver (elbow) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Weaver came out of the session feeling good, according to the team. The right-hander threw only fastballs during the session, his second such bullpen since suffering the injury in May.
