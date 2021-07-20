Weaver (shoulder) completed a 16-pitch bullpen session Saturday.
Weaver has not pitched since May 16 due to a strained right shoulder. Manager Torey Luvullo left open the possibility that he throws as a reliever later this season, which would allow him to return from the injured list quicker because he wouldn't need to build up his pitch count.
