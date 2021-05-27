Weaver (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday.
Weaver will be shut down for at least a month after he was diagnosed with a subscapularis strain in the rotator cuff of his right shoulder Thursday. Since he'll require time to build up after his period of rest, it's not very surprising to see him placed on the 60-day IL. Left-hander Ryan Buchter's contract was selected by Arizona as part of a corresponding move.
