Weaver allowed two runs on five hits and four walks over four-plus innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Weaver couldn't consistently locate, which led to traffic on the bases and 86 pitches to get 12 outs. Despite the activity, he limited the Dodgers to one run over the first four innings before leaving in the fifth after the first batter he faced singled. The outing lowered Weaver's ERA to 7.12 as he prepares for a start next Tuesday on the road against the Angels.