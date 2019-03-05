Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Working on curve
Weaver allowed one run on two hits and struck out three over three innings against the Reds on Monday.
This was Weaver's second start of the spring, although his first against MLB compeition -- his first start was an exhibition against a Korean team on a backfield. Arizona's projected No. 4 starter worked his curveball, a point of emphasis for Weaver this spring, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. He was pleased with the effort overall but wasn't satisfied where his cutter is at right now.
