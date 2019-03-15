Weaver allowed three hits, did not issue a walk and struck out four over five scoreless innings Thursday against the Giants.

Weaver most pleased that he attacked hitters, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. "I think more than anything I was coming right after guys," Weaver said. "I know in the first I fell behind in some counts, but I was able to bounce back in them and get some fly outs and ground outs. ... I think just being efficient overall with everything I had is a great thing to see." The five scoreless frames lowered Weavers's ERA to 1.59.