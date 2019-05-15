Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Yields three runs in loss
Weaver (3-2) allowed three runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks across six innings while taking a loss against the Pirates on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old didn't pitch poorly, but his counterpart, Joe Musgrove, was absolutely on point. Weaver has been very reliable this season, as this was his fourth straight quality start and fifth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.16 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 55 strikeouts in 51.1 innings this year. Weaver will start next at San Diego on Monday.
