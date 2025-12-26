Baker agreed to a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Friday, Aram Leighton of JustBaseball.com reports.

Baker has flashed immense power in the minors, twice reaching 30 homers on the farm with St. Louis. However, he has struggled to tap into that power in the majors, slugging .338 with four homers across 73 big-league games to date. The report did not include mention of a camp invite, so expect the 1B/DH to begin spring training on the minor-league side.